Surprise Celtics Player Predicted to Make All-Star Team Alongside Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell is a big fan of Payton Pritchard.
Dalzell is very dialed-in with everything having to do with the franchise. She's writer/podcaster with a real grasp on the Celtics. Suffice it to say, when she believes Pritchard could be an All-Star this year, those words hold some real weight.
The media personality recently spoke with fellow reporter Brett James on the Celtics. When asked about the outlook of Pritchard in particular this year, Dalzell offered a very interesting take.
"This is a great opportunity for him. I don't know if it's going to happen because its really hard because [players] have elite seasons and are not named All-Stars," Dalzell said. "But, I could see if this team does really well next season and exceeds expectations, they're probably going to be granted two All-Stars. Payton Pritchard could be in that conversation."
"I long believed that's his ceiling but I never thought it could happen in Boston and because of the all of the different things that have happened here, he actually might get that opportunity playing for the Celtics which would be really exciting."
Dalzell went on to say that Pritchard humbly doesn't care about his personal stats — and that his role is to help the team win at all costs. He relayed this to her when the two spoke recently.
As alluded to above, Pritchard has a real chance at blowing up given the expected usage uptick. Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury will keep him out potentially for the entierty of this year, and Jrue Holiday is no longer with the team.
The reigning Sixth Man of the Year could even be a starter alongside Derrick White this season depending upon what the team does with recent acquisition Anfernee Simons.
Pritchard vs Simons
His preexisting chemistry with the team certainly gives him a leg-up in that potential battle. Being a locked-in starter also will be something Pritchard will relish. He was a multi-year starter at Oregon where he developed into an elite college player.
While it took him a few years to develop to his current standing as an NBA player, we've seen moments where Pritchard legitimately looks capable in leading a playoff-level team.
He'll get that opportunity to shine this year in that lead role.
