Three Takeaways From Celtics Thrilling NBA Cup Win Over Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' league-best 15-game win streak in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, earning a 120-117 victory. Led by their stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics sent a clear message thatthey remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
Tatum had an outstanding night, finishing with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting an efficient 11-for-22 from the field. Brown added 17 points, three rebounds, and eight assists in 37 minutes. While the Celtics made it harder on themselves by losing the lead in the third quarter, they found a way to close out the game and improve their record to 12-3. Here are the top three takeaways from this thrilling matchup:
1. The Celtics Are Still the Team to Beat
Despite the Cavaliers’ red-hot start to the season, Boston showed why they’re still the gold standard in the East. The Celtics controlled most of the game before Cleveland’s third-quarter push, dominating key statistical categories. Boston shot an impressive 51 percent from the field and an even better 53 percent from three, converting 16 of their 30 attempts.
The Cavaliers, who came into the game as the last undefeated team in the league, proved they’re legitimate contenders. Still, this win was a statement from the defending champions: the road to the NBA Finals runs through Boston.
2. Boston Gets on the Board in the NBA Cup
Tuesday’s win carried added importance because it marked the Celtics’ first victory in the 2024 NBA Cup. After losing their opening tournament game to the Atlanta Hawks last week, Boston was determined to get back on track. The Celtics are now 1-1 in Cup play, tied with the Cavaliers. Their remaining group-stage matchups against the Bulls and Wizards will be critical for their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds. With point differential likely to be a deciding factor in the event of a tie, Boston will need dominant performances in their next games to strengthen their position.
3. Al Horford Turns Back the Clock
At 38 years old, Al Horford continues to be a vital contributor for the Celtics. Against Cleveland, he logged season highs with 20 points and three blocks while also adding seven rebounds. His impact went beyond the box score, as he posted a team-best +18 in a game Boston won by just three points. Horford’s ability to deliver in big moments, even at this stage of his career, underscores the depth and versatility of the Celtics’ roster. With Tatum and Brown leading the way, contributions from veterans like Horford make Boston even more formidable.
The Celtics will now enjoy two days of rest before their third NBA Cup game, a road matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday. With their confidence riding high after snapping Cleveland’s historic streak, Boston looks poised to continue proving why they’re still the team to beat in the NBA.