Tom Brady Reacts to Celtics Historic Sale
15-time Pro Bowl quarterback-turned-Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady, best remembered for winning six of his record seven Super Bowl championships and all three of his NFL MVP awards with the New England Patriots appears to be a major fan of at least one of the Boston Celtics' new owners.
He snapped a selfie and posted it to his Instagram Stories celebrating the big moment, alongside part of the group who purchased the 18-time NBA champions for a record $6.1 billion sticker tag. X user Madelaine Dizon captured the Instagram Stories moment.
In the image, Brady can be seen hoisting up a Boston Celtics hat next to Bruce Beal Jr., who is currently a vice chairman of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
Per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, Beal has a minority stake in the Celtics' new ownership group, led by private equity investor Bill Chisholm.
Beal, a real estate partner of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, had initially been expected to replace Ross as the franchise's majority owner. A 2022 controversy surrounding an effort to recruit Brady and head coach Sean Payton to Miami, while both players were under contract elsewhere, effectively put the kibosh on Beal's aspirations.
The Dolphins were hit with a $1.5 million fine, while Beal himself had been connected with making overtures to Brady since his New England Patriots days in 2019.
Habib notes that Ross' daughters, Jennifer and Kimberly, are now set to succeed him as the Dolphins franchise's controlling owners.
Although Brady departed the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under acrimonious circumstances for the end of his career and captured his final Super Bowl ring there in 2021, he clearly remains a Boston sports icon at heart. After officially announcing his retirement in 2023, he paraded around Gillette Stadium wearing his old Patriots jersey.
Beal and Chisholm aren't just procuring the winningest franchise in NBA history, they're also buying into a club with some of the top personnel on the hardwood, stalking the sidelines and in the front office.
With All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the helm of a loaded roster, the 51-19 Celtics find themselves uniquely positioned to repeat as champions this summer. If they pulled that off, they'd be the first team to do so since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
