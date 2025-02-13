Torrey Craig Reacts to Playing First Game With Celtics
Torrey Craig made an impactful debut with the Boston Celtics in their blowout win against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing the game with six points, one assist, and a perfect 2-for-2 shooting from beyond the arc.
Despite not having played since December 30, 2024, due to an ankle injury while with the Chicago Bulls, Craig seemed to step right in and provide a spark for the Celtics.
“It was crazy,” Craig said after the game. “The atmosphere, the crowd, the fans. It’s just a joy to play in front of a crowd like that. And yeah, man, I’m just glad I made my debut in the Garden. I’m glad I hit my first shot.”
At 34 years old, Craig is a seasoned veteran who brings both defensive versatility and the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting.
Prior to his release from the Bulls, Craig was averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. His role with Boston is likely to evolve as the season progresses, but he’s already shown that he can step in when needed.
With the Celtics missing key players like Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday, Craig’s performance was a welcome contribution.
While Craig only played nine minutes, his presence was felt, and his shooting touch was on display.
His ability to knock down open threes is exactly what the Celtics need as they continue their push toward the playoffs. As the season winds down and the Celtics work toward full health, Craig can provide valuable depth on the bench.
His impact will be especially crucial on nights when the Celtics are shorthanded, as seen in this game.
Craig’s debut also highlighted his readiness to contribute in any situation.
“Just catching up on everything,” Craig shared about his adjustment to the Celtics’ system. “Trying to echo the right calls and catch up on a lot of the lingo because a lot of the stuff is pretty simple. I’ve been around a long time, so I’ve seen a lot of the coverages, just getting the names familiar with everything and learning the lingo.”
Head coach Joe Mazzulla echoed this sentiment, noting Craig’s versatility and how the team will continue to integrate him into their system.
"He’s got an important role just because of his versatility,” Mazzulla said. “He did some of that tonight with his defensive versatility, and making those two shots."
Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis also praised Craig’s professionalism and energy. Tatum mentioned how Craig gave the team a spark off the bench, and Porzingis highlighted his strong defensive presence and communication.
In the grand scheme of things, the Celtics won’t need Craig to carry the team every night, but he provides critical depth, especially in matchups where they are missing key players.
As Boston heads into the All-Star break with momentum, Craig’s steady veteran presence could play a pivotal role as the Celtics make their push for the postseason.
