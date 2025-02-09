Torrey Craig Signed With Celtics to Play at 'Highest Level'
Torrey Craig’s decision to sign with the Boston Celtics has been met with excitement and anticipation, as the veteran forward brings valuable experience and leadership to an already talented roster.
After being waived by the Chicago Bulls, Craig quickly made the decision to join the Celtics, a team he believes is built to compete at the highest level.
In his first few hours with the team, Craig made it clear that playing for a championship contender was a key factor in his decision.
“You always want to play for something and compete for something,” Craig said during a shootaround in New York. “I’m a super competitor — and I want to play basketball the right way at the highest level.”
The Celtics, fresh off a title and with a deep, talented roster, provide the perfect environment for Craig to showcase his skills while contributing to the team's success.
Craig’s eight-year NBA career, which includes stints with the Nuggets, Bucks, Suns, Pacers, and Bulls, has provided him with ample experience in high-pressure situations. Most notably, he played for the Suns during their 2021 NBA Finals run.
This experience is something Craig believes will add value to the Celtics’ already experienced lineup. He is ready to bring his leadership qualities and veteran presence to Boston, which he feels is a team that has a strong culture of discipline, defense, and camaraderie.
As for his role, Craig is clear on how he fits into the Celtics' system.
The 34-year-old has been a solid shooter throughout his career, with recent seasons seeing him shoot over 39% from three-point range.
He embraces the Celtics' three-point heavy offense and is ready to take open shots when they come.
“All the teams that I’ve been on have been preaching to me to shoot your shot and play with confidence,” Craig said. “It’s no different here.”
On the defensive end, Craig brings a physical presence that will help bolster the Celtics' wing depth. His versatility will allow him to guard multiple positions, and he is eager to contribute when called upon.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum praised Craig's adaptability, noting that he can provide toughness, space the floor, and bring a defensive edge.
While Craig is still recovering from an ankle injury, he is eager to integrate himself into the team.
His positive impression of head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics’ chemistry shows that he’s ready to contribute in any way necessary. For Craig, joining the Celtics is not just about playing basketball—it's about playing at the highest level and helping a championship-caliber team reach new heights.
