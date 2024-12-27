Trade Idea Has Celtics Land $9M Guard to Bolster Roster Depth
The Boston Celtics aren't in a hurry to make any moves before the trade deadline. They have one of the best rosters in the NBA. The starting five is the best in the league. Of the roster improvements that they need, help on the bench is the most likely move they would make.
Getting bench help is a lot easier for the Celtics than it would to get a new starter. As a second-apron team, any trade Boston makes is going to be complicated. They have to match salaries exactly in any trade that they would make. This is something new this year that teams are going to have to navigate.
As far as bench help, the Celtics could use some help at a couple of different spots. One of the things this team could use is some defensive help in the backcourt off the bench. They have Payton Pritchard, who is one of the league's best bench scorers, but his defense is average at best.
In this trade proposal, the Celtics could see themselves getting some more help off the bench in the backcourt.
Celtics receive: Shake Milton
Nets receive: Jaden Springer and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Boston would get someone who is stouter on defense and who is a good passer. Shake Milton is a capable three-point shooter as well, hitting 35 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. That is one thing that is a must with everyone coming off the bench. This team shoots the most threes of anyone in the league.
Brooklyn would get a young player and some draft capital. This is a team that isn't going anywhere this season, so they need some help for a rebuild. The Nets are still in the hunt for a play-in game, but they don't have a route to make it past that. They might not even make the play-in game with how the roster is currently constructed.
This is a trade that would benefit both teams. The Celtics have aspirations to win another championship, while the Nets need to get younger so they can possibly contend in the future. They have to make a lot of moves in order to make sure that happens.
The Celtics are a good team already. This would make them even more dangerous than they currently are. Any bit of help would make them the undisputed favorites to repeat as champs.
