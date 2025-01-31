Trade Idea Has Celtics Land Former Guard Before Deadline
With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching on Feb. 6, the Boston Celtics, sitting atop the Eastern Conference in second place, and as the reigning 2024 NBA champions, have a golden opportunity to solidify their roster.
Despite boasting one of the deepest cores in the league—led by stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White—Boston's bench could still use a boost.
Their need for depth, particularly on the wings, has led to speculation about possible moves. One intriguing trade option, reported by Bleacher Report, could see the Celtics acquire Javonte Green from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round pick.
Green, a familiar face to Celtics fans, initially began his NBA career in Boston before moving to Chicago, has the type of qualities that could give the Celtics an edge come playoff time.
At 31 years old, Green is primarily known for his defense-first mentality and high-energy play.
He’s the kind of player who can inject hustle into any lineup, providing instant defensive support and versatility. While not a major offensive weapon, Green’s shooting this season has been a pleasant surprise.
His three-point shooting is at a career-high 38.2 percent—albeit on limited attempts—giving him the potential to be a more reliable contributor on the perimeter.
This deal could help fill a specific gap for the Celtics, who are slightly thin behind Tatum, Brown, and Sam Hauser on the wings. Adding Green would give Boston a defensive-minded forward who could contribute off the bench and provide minutes when needed, especially if head coach Joe Mazzulla needs to balance the workloads of his starters over the course of a long season.
While Green may not crack the starting lineup, his ability to defend multiple positions and add depth to the wing rotation would be invaluable for the Celtics as they gear up for the postseason.
The Celtics' lack of significant trade assets or financial flexibility may make a move like this ideal for them. They don’t need a blockbuster trade, but rather a depth move that strengthens their bench without sacrificing long-term assets.
Trading away Jaden Springer, a young player still developing, and a 2030 second-round pick would be a reasonable price to pay for a player who could help fortify Boston’s depth for another championship run.
With the deadline looming, this could be a move that makes the Celtics even more formidable in their quest to defend their title.
Green is averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists this season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
