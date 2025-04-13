'Validation', Joe Mazzulla Brutally Honest About Celtics Latest Roster Move
The Boston Celtics will enter the NBA playoffs looking to repeat as champions. This team has a great chance to make it happen as long as they remain healthy throughout the postseason.
The Celtics have a ton of depth across the roster, giving them an advantage over almost every opponent. But just before the playoffs, the Celtics did make another move to the roster.
The team signed G League star JD Davison to a standard NBA deal. Davison has been playing very well in the G League, so the Celtics rewarded him right before the postseason.
Head coach Joe Mazzulla weighed in on the reasoning behind this, heavily praising the young player.
“Validation for the work and the patience and the time from the years that he's been with us… I just thought it was the right thing to do, because of what he's done for our program, what he's done as a player, and what he's done as a person off the court. I’m happy for him:”
This year in the G League, Davison has averaged 25.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The guard has also shot 48.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three in 30 games, with 34.5 minutes of action.
His addition to the roster gives this team even more firepower to work with as the postseason gets going. Davison likely won't see too many minutes in the playoffs, but he is a good option if the Celtics are in a bind.
This is a big move for both sides, and shows the confidence that the team has in him. It's possible that Davison coukd be on the roster next season as well.
Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so they will be favored entering the postseason.
The Celtics are still waiting to see who they will play in the first round, but it will either be the Orlando Magic or Atlanta Hawks. Boston will be favored against either team, and the real test starts next weekend for this squad.
