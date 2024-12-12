Will Jayson Tatum Play? Full Injury Report For Celtics vs Pistons Revealed
The Boston Celtics are scheduled to take on the Detroit Pistons today, their first game since last Saturday when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston has been on a mini break while the NBA Cup quarterfinals were being played.
Heading into this game, Boston has four players on the injury report. The main one is star forward Jayson Tatum, who has been in and out of the report for days.
The star has been dealing with right patella tendinopathy and is currently listed as questionable for the contest. If Tatum can't go, it would be a tough blow for the Celtics in this contest.
Big man Sam Hauser is listed as doubtful for the game due to a right adductor strain. Guard Jaden Springer is listed as questionable while dealing with a non-Covid illness and forward Jordan Walsh is also questionable with a left rib contusion.
For the Pistons, Bobi Klintman has been ruled out due to a calf contusion. Detroit seems to be fairly healthy heading into this matchup.
Forward Ausar Thompson wasn't listed for the Pistons and will be playing in this game. The forward has missed the last few games for Detroit due to injury.
For this game, Boston will need to not overlook the Pistons. They have been a scrappy bunch this season and could steal this game from the Celtics if they aren't careful.
If Tatum can't go, it gives even more of an edge to the Pistons to pull an upset. While Boston does have the talent to win this game without their star, Detroit could take advantage of the fact.
Through 23 games, Tatum has averaged 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The forward is also shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
Entering this contest, Boston holds a record of 19-5 for the season. The Pistons come in at 10-15 so they have been much better than in previous years.
With the amount of talent that the Celtics have, this game shouldn't be too difficult for them. But in the NBA, anything can happen and every team has the capability to win each game night.
After this game, Boston doesn't play again until Sunday when they head on the road to take on the Washington Wizards.
