Will LeBron James Play? Final Lakers vs Celtics Injury Report Revealed

The upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with both teams boasting NBA champions and star-studded lineups. As the Celtics sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference, and the Lakers are jockeying for playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference, this game is set to have significant implications on seeding as the regular season winds down.
However, the Lakers' injury report has some fans concerned, especially with two key players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, being listed as probable.
However, James will play in this game.
James, despite being 40 years old, remains one of the league's most impactful players, continuing to defy the odds. Although he has been dealing with a persistent foot injury throughout the season, James has been remarkably available and effective when on the court.
His presence alone is a major factor in the Lakers' success, as his leadership, scoring ability, and playmaking continue to elevate the team. Without him, the Lakers lose not only their offensive engine but also their defensive versatility and veteran poise.
James' ability to orchestrate the offense, set up teammates, and still score at will place him in a league of his own, even as he ages.
The Lakers have managed to stay afloat in the playoff hunt thanks to the stellar play of Davis, but losing James for another game, especially against a Celtics team that’s currently one of the best in the East would be a monumental challenge. Davis, while dominant in his own right, relies on James’ floor-spacing and basketball IQ to maximize his potential on both ends of the court.
In a matchup like this, where the stakes are high and every possession counts, having James’ calming influence and clutch performance would be critical.
While James' injury has been an ongoing issue, his ability to play through it speaks volumes about his determination and resilience. The Lakers have been cautious with him, but given the significance of the upcoming game against the Celtics, it is expected that he will take the floor, barring any setbacks.
However, even with James playing, the Lakers will need to dig deep to fill the time he is off the floor, with players like Davis, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves needing to step up their performances to keep the team competitive.
As the Lakers and Celtics prepare to face off, all eyes will be on how James performs.
Other players listed on the Lakers’ injury report is Davis, who’s also been listed as probable. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Jarred Vanderbilt have both been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup.
The Celtics, however, will be at full strength against the Lakers.
This season, James boasts an impressive 23.7 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 39.8% from long range.
