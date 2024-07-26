Daryl Morey Unleashes Pointed Message at Celtics
While the Boston Celtics have spent the offseason committed to keeping as much of their title team intact, their rivals are loading up.
The reigning NBA champions are returning 13 of the 15 players who helped them lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy while on standard contracts. Furthermore, JD Davison and Drew Peterson remain in the fold on two-way deals.
The 76ers, aiming to dethrone their division rival, acquired Paul George, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, Reggie Jackson, and Andre Drummond. They also re-signed Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry and drafted Jared McCain and Adem Bona.
"You've got to give the Celtics their credit; they won the title, they're an excellent team, they brought everybody back, they're the target, but we don't feel like we give up anything to them, and we're gonna be coming to take the title away from them," voiced the Sixers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, in an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia.
Since drafting Jayson Tatum, Boston is 3-0 against the 76ers in the playoffs. In their most recent postseason clash in 2023, the five-time All-Star set a Game 7 record, erupting for 51 points, again standing in the way of the Sixers advancing to the conference finals, a round they're yet to reach since selecting Joel Embiid in 2014.
