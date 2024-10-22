After Getting Waived by Celtics Rival, Local Star Signs with Pistons
From roster cuts to extensions, there is a flurry of activity in the days leading up to the start of a new NBA season.
One of the countless moves that recently hit the league's transaction wire was the Pacers' decision to waive Cole Swider.
Indiana is coming off a campaign in which it reached the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics swept them, but it was Boston's most competitive playoff series en route to Banner 18.
Like the NBA's reigning champions, who return 15 of their 17 players from last season's title team, including those on two-way deals, the Pacers will rely mainly on continuity and internal growth this year. They're also hoping for better luck on the health front after losing Bennedict Mathurin to a season-ending shoulder injury and Tyrese Haliburton suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him the final two tilts against the Celtics.
While Swider won't join their quest to go one round further than last season and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Portsmouth, Rhode Island native has quickly found a new NBA home, signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Swider spent last season on a two-way pact with the Heat. He averaged 2.3 points while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.
The six-foot-nine sharpshooter also suited up for Miami at Summer League in Las Vegas, where he generated 13.5 points per contest and converted the nearly seven three-point attempts per game he hoisted at a 49.1 percent clip.