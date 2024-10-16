Al Horford Sheds Light on Regular Season Ramp-Up After Preseason Debut
Al Horford had his first taste of preseason action during the Boston Celtics’ 119-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Horford totaled two points and two rebounds over 23 minutes, shooting 1-of-6 from the field and missing four attempts from three-point range.
Per Boston Celtics On SI, Horford commented on his preseason debut.
"It felt good just to be out there. Be part of a game, get up and down and get a feel back for it. So, (I'm) pretty happy with being back."
The 38-year-old is optimistic for the 2024-2024 season.
"I think I'm in a good place. As the season continues to go, the good thing is we have like a week until we start, so I'll continue to prepare and be in a better place...I felt pretty decent out there with my wind and everything, which to me is the most important."
With injured center Kristaps Porzingisis expected to be sidelined until at least December, Horford will continue to be utilized within the Celtics’ rotation. Boston’s other big men include Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta.