Anton Watson Shares Gonzaga's NBA Alums Message After Celtics Drafted Him
On Friday, the Celtics signed Anton Watson, filling their third and final opening for a two-way roster spot. Boston selected the six-foot-eight forward 54th overall in this year's NBA Draft.
Watson's coming off a productive Summer League stint, where he showcased his defensive versatility, shutting down drives from the perimeter and holding his ground against taller opposition in the low post.
"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling," Boston's Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay told this author during the team's stay in Las Vegas. "It is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us."
Watson also demonstrated his effectiveness as a facilitator, his impact off the ball as a savvy cutter, and his reliability finishing around the basket. And as Summer League progressed, he began letting his shot fly without hesitation.
Watson's productivity in Sin City is a testament to the maturity of a rookie who turns 24 in October. It also helps to come from a winning program. Gonzaga went 130-19 in his tenure with the Bulldogs. That includes reaching the national championship in 2021 on a team filled with future NBA players, including first-round picks Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert.
For Watson, the only player with over 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 215 steals, and 200 assists in the history of Gonzaga's men's basketball program, to have former teammates like those two, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard to lean on as he starts his pro career is already paying dividends.
"Enjoy the moment," Watson told this author about the advice the Bulldogs with NBA experience and his collegiate head coach, Mark Few, currently working as an assistant coach for the United States men's basketball team, conveyed to him.
"The biggest thing they said to me was, 'Be in the best shape of your life. You got to change some of your lifestyle habits, eating-wise; you're professional now.' So, I think that's the biggest thing (that) they gave me advice on. But have fun with the process."
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player