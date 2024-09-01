Assessing Lonnie Walker IV's Chances of Making Celtics' Roster
The Boston Celtics were hosting an In-Season tournament tilt against the Brooklyn Nets in a mid-November matchup with stakes.
Jaylen Brown was on the attack in transition, moving down the middle of the floor. He got to the basket for a righty layup; there to glass his attempt with a LeBron-esc emphasis was Lonnie Walker IV, making an impressively athletic rejection.
While Walker's offensive abilities are the primary reason Boston has long held interest in the explosive swingman, it was a glimpse of the effort and athleticism that adds to what makes the prospect of bringing him on board so enticing. The Celtics reportedly inquired about turning that into reality during the trade deadline in February, per Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer.
The reigning NBA champions and Walker agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal on Wednesday night. The guard will have an opportunity to compete for Boston’s open 15th roster spot and earn a standard contract to join the Celtics' upcoming title defense.
Last season in Brooklyn, Walker averaged 9.7 points on 38.4 percent shooting from behind the arc, 42.3 percent from the field, and 59.8 percent at the rim.
His three-point numbers present themselves as a perfect instrument to Joe Mazzulla’s offense, shooting 45.9 percent from the corner and north of 39 percent on catch-and-shoot and pull-up threes, per NBA.com. Intriguing numbers, envisioning the volume shooting and shot-creation he could integrate into Boston’s offense next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a member of the second unit.
In his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to his Nets tenure, Walker showed the postseason lights aren't too bright for him. He took over and won the Lakers Game 4 of their 2023 Western Conference Semifinals series against the defending champion Golden State Warriors, helping Los Angeles prevail in that best-of-seven.
Walker’s ability to step up in the playoffs is another component of what makes this signing so enticing. Furthermore, his explosive athleticism highlights his dynamic talents offensively. He can also make plays as a facilitator and has made strides defensively, especially as a shot blocker. Walker also has chemistry with Derrick White from their days with the San Antonio Spurs.
The six-foot-four guard could easily earn the team’s 15th roster spot in training camp. He could bring a jolt of offense off Boston’s bench. And with the reigning NBA champions carefully managing minutes during the regular season, Mazzulla will rely on many bodies. Having a scorer like Walker and a defensive bulldog like Jaden Springer as complementary options to help pace White and Jrue Holiday could pay dividends as they navigate the upcoming campaign.
