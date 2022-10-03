Blake Griffin Shares His Initial Impressions of New Celtics' Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

Blake Griffin and Joe Mazzulla crossed paths in college while starring at Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, squaring off in a double-overtime game that went the way of the Sooners. In case Mazzulla forgot about it, Griffin's already made it a point to remind him.

And while the Celtics' newest addition to their frontcourt hasn't been in Boston for long, he's already had time to observe the team in a game setting, watching them make light work of the Charlotte Hornets in a 134-93 route, and he's been on-hand for a practice.

Regarding his initial impressions of his new head coach, Griffin conveyed: "Very, very ready. I've never really had a chance to spend a lot of time around him, but (with) his approach to the game and the way he speaks to the guys, you can tell he's been a coach."

The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA member added, "you talk to certain guys, and you're like, 'that's a coach,' and that's what he is."

Griffin's first game playing for Mazzulla could come as soon as Wednesday when the Celtics host the Raptors at TD Garden.

Further Reading

A Self-Aware Blake Griffin Says He Wants to 'fill the gaps' to Help the Celtics' Championship Pursuit

Top 5 Plays from Celtics Win vs. Hornets in Preseason Opener

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' 134-93 Drubbing of Hornets in Preseason Opener

Marcus Smart Discusses Blake Griffin Signing, His Role as a Team Leader, and His Offseason Focus

Celtics Showing Interest in Multiple Former Head Coaches (Report)

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Dynamic Working with Celtics' Coaching Staff Mostly Brought on by Ime Udoka

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule