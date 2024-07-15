Baylor Scheierman Shares Joe Mazzulla's Message to Him
Before the Boston Celtics’ stint in the Las Vegas Summer League commenced, Joe Mazzulla provided a message with three straightforward points of emphasis for Baylor Scheierman, who was selected by Boston with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Mazzulla told the rookie to let it fly from 3-point range, rebound the ball, and defend.
Scheierman checked all three of those boxes in his Summer League debut against the Miami Heat — whom the Celtics eliminated in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs — on July 13.
Firstly, from a 3-point shooting standpoint, he played as well as any Celtic outside of JD Davison, who didn’t miss a single one of his three 3s. Scheierman converted three of his seven shots from deep in just over 24 minutes of play.
On top of his success spacing the floor versus the Heat, Scheierman made his presence felt on the glass as well. The 6-foot-6 guard pulled down five rebounds, with three of those coming on the offensive glass.
Finally, Scheierman was tasked with guarding Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the former went on to say after the game that he was “happy” the Celtics gave him the defensive assignment. Jaquez ended up with a game-high 29 points on 18 shots but totaled as many turnovers (five) as assists.
After an impressive Summer League debut, fans of the Celtics won’t have to wait much longer for the 23-year-old to take the floor again. Boston has a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers slated for Monday night at 10:30 PM EST.
