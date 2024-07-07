Boston Celtics Star Shares His Thoughts on Franchise Being for Sale
One week after the Boston Celtics captured the 2024 NBA championship, owner Wyc Grousbeck announced that his ownership group, Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., intends to sell their stakes in the team. Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C. issued a statement regarding the future sale.
"The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028."
While there is uncertainty regarding who will be the franchise’s next owner, the Celtics’ starting lineup are contracted for the long term. Earlier this week, superstar Jayson Tatum signed a five-year $315 million supermax contract extension. Likewise, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all are under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.
Per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Tatum was “shocked” to learn about Wyc Grousbeck’s intentions to sell his stake in the Celtics. Tatum “hopes the foundation and structure doesn’t change” and said “what we built what we have, it’s a great thing. I don’t want things to change.”
Next season, Tatum will be entering his eighth season as a member of the Celtics. The five-time All-Star was an essential part of Boston’s recent championship run, as he led the team in points, rebounds, and assists during the postseason.