Player Profile: Celtics Summer League Big Man Tyler Cook
Saturday will mark the tip-off for the Boston Celtics' Summer League campaign. Their matchup against the Miami Heat will serve as an opportunity for several players to make their mark. Amongst them is Tyler Cook -- a six-foot-eight big man with previous NBA experience (and also a high school teammate of Jayson Tatum's).
Cook spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls, appearing in 45 total games over two seasons. The 26-year-old averaged 3.8 points and 3.3 rebounds during his time in the NBA.
He’s since spent time playing in the G-League and internationally in Spain and Australia. Most recently, Cook played 33 games for the Spanish club, Joventut Badalona, across multiple competitions. His numbers were solid, as he averaged 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.3% from the field.
The St. Louis native is someone who Celtics fans can rely on to be a strong player in the pick-and-roll. He sets solid screens and is comfortable catching and finishing on the roll. Like many "undersized" bigs, Cook's athleticism allows him to throw down some loud dunks, which will make for some exciting highlights.
While he was playing overseas, the big man did display some willingness to put the ball on the floor. He often would take off in transition, looking like a typical NBA wing flying to the basket. The difference is that his overall game is most definitely geared towards being a center, rather than a wing. Though Cook is a solid pick-and-roll option, he doesn't offer much beyond that on offense. He isn't a perimeter threat at all and didn't attempt a single three last season.
Fans can rely on him to work hard on the glass and fight for extra possessions. Almost a third of Cook's boards come on the offensive glass.
