Boston to Rename Bridge in Honor of NBA Legend Bill Russell
As reported by NBC Sports Boston, the North Washington Street Bridge in Boston is being renamed to honor Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.
During his 13-year playing career, all as a member of the Celtics, Russell totaled 11 NBA championships and five Most Valuable Player awards. He went on to be the first Black head coach in league history, winning two NBA championships in this role.
The bridge, located roughly a block from TD Garden, is expected to be finished with reconstruction by this spring. The renaming is being done to recognize Russell’s contributions on and off the basketball court, as noted by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.
"The bridge renaming will honor his dedication to civil rights and the fostering of Boston's youth and young athletes," the Mayor's office stated.
On Monday, Mayor Wu, Russell's widow, Jeannine Russell, current and past Celtics players, and other officials will announce the renaming. The Celtics start regular season action on Tuesday against the New York Knicks.