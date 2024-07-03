Brad Stevens Gives Thoughts on Xavier Tillman's Free Agency Decision
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics signed Xavier Tillman to a two-year, minimum-salary contract. In his 20 regular season games with the Celtics, Tillman averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Per Inside The Celtics, Brad Stevens gave his thoughts on retaining Tillman.
“When we got Xavier at the trade deadline, he came with the reputation of a winner and great teammate,” said Stevens. “Xavier is a hard-worker who brings grit, toughness, and a team-first mentality that we appreciate. We are excited that Xavier has chosen to come back to the Celtics.”
This offseason, Boston also signed centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta to new deals. The big men will provide much-needed depth, as Kristaps Porzingis recovers from ankle surgery.
