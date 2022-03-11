Celtics Add Key Rotation Player to Injury Report

Ahead of tonight's game against the Pistons, the Celtics have added Grant Williams to the injury report.

In Boston's last three games, wins against the Grizzlies, Nets, and Hornets, Williams, whose averaging 23.8 minutes per game this season, has played 35, 18, and 31 minutes, respectively.

The Celtics' turnaround has coincided with Ime Udoka trimming their rotation to eight players. Sometimes, that gets reduced to seven or two players further down the bench, like Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis share the role of the eighth man. So if Williams doesn't play tonight, while it does create an opportunity for the likes of Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Kelan Martin, it's more likely Theis absorbs at least the bulk of Williams' minutes.

Another option is to use this game as an opportunity to play Jayson Tatum at the four more frequently than has often been the case this season, as Boston typically has two bigs on the floor.

As for Nesmith, he sprained his ankle in last Thursday's win against Memphis. It happened when he came down awkwardly after contesting a Desmond Bane layup, badly rolling his ankle in the process. He was helped off the floor and then into a wheelchair.

The Celtics ruled Nesmith out a day in advance of Friday's matchup. On Thursday, Udoka said of his recovery: "It's going to be a while."

Friday night's game between the Celtics and Pistons tips off at 7:30 ET at TD Garden. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

