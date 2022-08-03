Celtics Announce Preseason Schedule

Last season, Ime Udoka's first at the helm, the Celtics went from being 11th in the Eastern Conference in January, on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament, to coming two wins from raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters.

This summer, Boston added, most notably, Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon to fortify its rotation. After acquiring the latter and keeping Grant Williams out of the deal, instead parting with their 2023 first-round pick, some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook, deemed the Celtics the betting favorite to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season. Granted, it's unclear what team Kevin Durant will be on.

While that matter lacks clarity, there's now an answer to when preseason play begins for the defending Eastern Conference champions and how their exhibition schedule is structured.

Boston's first preseason matchup is at TD Garden on Sunday, Oct. 2, against the Charlotte Hornets. After that, the Celtics host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Two days later, they'll take on the Hornets at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. Boston's four-game exhibition slate concludes Friday, Oct. 14, with a second tilt against the Raptors, this time at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

