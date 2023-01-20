Celtics at Full Strength, Warriors Close to it Ahead of Round II in Boston

Jaylen Brown returns as the Celtics look for redemption against the Warriors.

The first round of this NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors decisively went to the team from the Bay, as Golden State earned a 123-107 win.

Boston, who appeared overhyped for the game and not in the right head space that night, also had to try overcoming the absence of Al Horford and Robert Williams, the latter of whom had yet to make his season debut.

Now, not only is the Timelord back, his conditioning has reached a point where Joe Mazzulla can start him alongside Horford then short shift him. That allows the Celtics to begin games with their optimal lineup, then keep at least one of those two on the court as much as possible.

"(They have) size at every position, it's not just the two bigs," adding, "these guys are big and physical and excellent at both ends."

And while Williams and Horford's names weren't on Boston's injury report leading up to this game, Jaylen Brown's was due to right adductor tightness. That injury kept him out of the Celtics' last three games after he registered a season-high 41 points against the Pelicans.

Determined to return for a chance at redemption against the Warriors, Brown, a full participant in Wednesday's practice, is available for Thursday's matchup, per the Celtics.

During Mazzulla's pregame media availability, Boston's bench boss said if Brown, still listed as questionable at the time, tipped his hand, saying if Brown plays, he won't have a minutes restriction.

As for Golden State, the defending champs welcome back Klay Thompson, who generated a game-high 34 points in the first regular-season tilt between these two teams.

While the visitors are without JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman, pregame, Steve Kerr said he's hopeful the latter two are available against the Cavaliers tomorrow.

Thursday's game between the Celtics and Warriors tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

