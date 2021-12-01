Celtics Back at Full Strength for Wednesday's Game VS Sixers

With Robert Williams returning for the Boston Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, and Jaylen Brown getting cleared for the contest, the Celtics are again at full strength.

Williams missed Boston's last three games because of the flu. Speaking with local media Wednesday morning, he said he's "happy to be back." Later adding: "we’ve got a big game tonight. Just ready to be out there."

As for Brown, who's working his way back from a hamstring injury, sustained during Boston's Nov 4 win over the Miami Heat; since returning to the lineup on Nov 22 for their win against the Houston Rockets, he has been a game-time decision for each of the Celtics' ensuing contests.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's game, Ime Udoka said the plan is to try to hold Brown to around 32 minutes, but he can go beyond that if need be. Udoka also relayed that Brown will play in eight-minute stretches.

The Celtics and Sixers both enter Wednesday night's rivalry matchup with 11-10 records. Like Boston, Philadelphia has played many of its first 21 games shorthanded, working to overcome absences to the likes of Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) and Tobias Harris (hip), along with the Ben Simmons saga.

The Celtics, who are coming off a road victory against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, are 5-4 at home, while the Sixers, who beat the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, are 6-5 on the road this season.

Wednesday night's game between the Celtics and Sixers tips off at 7:30 EST.