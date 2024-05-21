Celtics Center Downgraded to Out for Game 1 of Conference Finals
On Tuesday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston went 3-2 against Indiana in the regular season. In those battles between the NBA's two highest-scoring offenses, the former averaged 129 points. They produced 120.6 per contest for the regular season. They yielded 116.8 points per contest to Tyrese Haliburton and Co. while holding them to 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc.
The hosts enter the series opener knowing they won't have Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup. The expectation is that he misses at least the first two tilts.
As the seven-foot-three center attacks his rehab to return from a soleus strain in his right calf, the Celtics have praised him for staying engaged, with Joe Mazzulla also conveying that Porzingis is in a great place mentally.
The former All-Star isn't the only center Boston is without for Game 1 vs. the Pacers.
They've also ruled out Xavier Tillman Sr., who's inactive due to personal reasons.
Indiana is without its top scoring option off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin, who has been sidelined since March because of a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip off at 8:00 EST on Tuesday night at TD Garden.
