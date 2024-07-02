Celtics Former All-Star Makes Major Announcement
After a 12-year NBA career that included four All-Star appearances and an All-NBA selection, former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker announced on Tuesday that he's moving on to the next chapter.
Walker joined the Celtics as a max free agent in the summer of 2019. He averaged 19.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and a steal per contest in his two-year stint in Boston. His tenure in Kelly green included earning a starting spot in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Later that year, he helped his new reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
While at UConn, the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft delivered one of the most memorable shots in Big East Tournament history before leading the Huskies to the national championship.
He spent the 2023-24 season playing for AS Monaco, suiting up for 26 games in the EuroLeague, producing 4.4 points per contest.
The 34-year-old averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in his NBA career. He also won the Sportsmanship Award in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
Walker, who leads the Hornets in numerous categories, is the franchise's all-time leading scorer, registering 12,009 points while starring in the Queen City.
