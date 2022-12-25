Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front, While Bucks Without a Star for Christmas Matchup

There's at least one distinct way in which Sunday's Celtics-Bucks game will resemble last season's playoff series.

Sunday's Christmas showdown, a playoff rematch between the Celtics and Bucks, will resemble that series in at least one way.

In that postseason matchup, which went the distance, ending with Grant Williams registering a career-high 27 points in Game 7, knocking down seven threes to propel Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals, Milwaukee had to play without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton.

The same is true for Sunday's battle between the top two teams in the East. During his pregame media availability, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Middleton, who's dealing with a knee injury, will miss his fifth-straight game.

Conversely, the Celtics, who were without Robert Williams in Friday's win against the Timberwolves due to a non-Covid illness, will return to the lineup. As a side note, that victory moved Boston back into the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, edging Milwaukee by half a game.

Marcus Smart, initially listed as probable for Sunday's matchup because of left hip inflammation, is also active.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Bucks is at 5:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

