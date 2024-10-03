Inside The Celtics

Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Uncorks Shocking Declaration

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Celtics are in Abu Dhabi preparing for a two-tilt mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena on Oct. 4 and 6. That represents the unofficial start of the NBA's 2024-25 campaign.

While overseas, the league's reigning champions have continued finding fun, unconventional methods to let loose amid a training camp placing a premium on conditioning, mental toughness, and fundamentals.

Activities like a speed walk baton pass, wiffleball, walking football, and handball bring levities to practice and help create the work environment and team chemistry the Celtics work diligently to preserve and enhance.

There's an internal belief that the team will benefit from these methods.

These methods also foster competition. However, even for professional athletes, some of the most competitive and confident individuals on the planet, one might not have expected Payton Pritchard to size up how he and his teammates have fared in some of these events and conclude the following.

"I'm probably the best overall athlete, across all sports, on the team," said Pritchard. When asked who "would be the guy" if the Celtics held a team decathlon, the former Oregon Duck quickly responded, "I would 100 percent be the guy. JB (Jaylen Brown) might think he might be."

