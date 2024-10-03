Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Uncorks Shocking Declaration
The Celtics are in Abu Dhabi preparing for a two-tilt mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena on Oct. 4 and 6. That represents the unofficial start of the NBA's 2024-25 campaign.
While overseas, the league's reigning champions have continued finding fun, unconventional methods to let loose amid a training camp placing a premium on conditioning, mental toughness, and fundamentals.
Activities like a speed walk baton pass, wiffleball, walking football, and handball bring levities to practice and help create the work environment and team chemistry the Celtics work diligently to preserve and enhance.
There's an internal belief that the team will benefit from these methods.
These methods also foster competition. However, even for professional athletes, some of the most competitive and confident individuals on the planet, one might not have expected Payton Pritchard to size up how he and his teammates have fared in some of these events and conclude the following.
"I'm probably the best overall athlete, across all sports, on the team," said Pritchard. When asked who "would be the guy" if the Celtics held a team decathlon, the former Oregon Duck quickly responded, "I would 100 percent be the guy. JB (Jaylen Brown) might think he might be."
Further Reading
Jaylen Brown Hopes Launching 741 Inspires Athletes & Creators: 'Dedicated to That'
Jrue Holiday Sends Powerful Message as Lonnie Walker Fights for Roster Spot
Bulked Up Baylor Scheierman Learning from Celtics' Sharpshooter & Impressing Mazzulla
Jayson Tatum Shares a Part of Legacy He's Trying to Leave Behind
Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal
Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension
Brad Stevens Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics’ Sale & Luxury Tax Penalties
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics