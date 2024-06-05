Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends NSFW Message to Haters Ahead of NBA Finals vs. Mavs
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was on the receiving end of some steep criticism, following last season's Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat. Social media trolls spent a great deal of time trolling Brown and posting about how he couldn't dribble with his left hand.
Since then, he has signed the league's largest-ever contract, been named to his second All-Star team, and taken home the "Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP" trophy. It's clear that Brown has carried a chip on his shoulder for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign, which he will be looking to cap off with an NBA Championship.
During the ages-long break between Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Celtics released episode 3 of their "All In Celtics" docuseries. This link contains the use of explicit language.
Brown was interviewed as part of the episode and was talked about some of the lack of respect he's felt.
"For various reasons, I feel like I don't get the credit or respect that I've earned," Brown said. "I'm at the point of my life where I just don't give a f---... So, the ones who with me, let’s rock and roll, and the ones who aren’t can kiss my a--."
The 27-year-old has put together several attention-grabbing performances throughout Boston's run to the NBA Finals. He drilled the game-tying three-pointer in Game 1 of the Conference Finals against the Pacers, then followed it up with a 40 ball in Game 2.
Overall, he's been nothing but solid throughout the entire spring. Brown has averaged 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.
He'll have a chance to continue his strong run on Thursday night when the Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.