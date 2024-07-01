Celtics, Jayson Tatum Agree to Most Lucrative Deal in NBA History
The Celtics have operated rapidly to address their top priorities this offseason. They re-signed Luke Kornet as soon as free agency started and retained Neemias Queta shortly after that, shoring up their depth at center.
Accomplishing that objective was especially important with Kristaps Porzingis not projected to return until November at the earliest and him being more likely to join Boston's quest for Banner 19 in December after he underwent surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
On a whirlwind Monday, the defending NBA champions inked Derrick White to a four-year, $125.9 million extension, with news of ownership intending to sell the franchise following on the heels of that agreement.
Now, the Celtics have also come to terms with Jayson Tatum on a supermax extension worth an estimated $314 million over five years, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, who adds that the deal will include a player option. It is the most lucrative contract in NBA history. That title, which quickly changes hands, previously belonged to Jaylen Brown, who landed a $285 million veteran supermax extension last summer. The star tandem is now under contract through at least the 2028-29 season.
While this deal getting done was as safe of a bet as you'll find, doing so before Tatum even departs for Las Vegas in preparation for the Paris Olympics this summer is an impressive feat that figures to provide a sense of relief for both sides.
The 26-year-old star is entering the peak of his powers, and he's coming off a championship run that figures to provide a sense of relief that could benefit him moving forward.
He led Boston in points (22.2), rebounds (7.8), and assists (7.2) in the NBA Finals. He also did so for the entire postseason, averaging 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.
The three-time All-NBA First Team selection is willing to sacrifice as a scorer and fill any role defensively, including neutralizing the Mavericks' lob threats, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, in the NBA Finals, while also making a significant and needed impact on the glass.
As the Celtics keep their core intact and work to parlay this year's title into the start of a dynasty, Tatum's growth is one of the most critical factors in converting those aspirations into more championship Banners.
