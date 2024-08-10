Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win
On Saturday at Bercy Arena in Paris, the United States men's basketball team captured their fifth straight gold medal. They did so with a 98-87 win vs. France, where Stephen Curry, playing in his first and likely last Olympics, generated 12 points in the final 2:47, closing the door on the host country.
The victory completes a second hat trick for Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who once again won an NBA championship, signed a contract extension, and reached the top of the medal stand in the same year.
The two-time All-Star previously did so while with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics got pushed back a year. Even with Holiday having just completed an NBA title run, he joined Team USA, playing a pivotal role in them earning gold.
In Saturday's victory over France, the former UCLA Bruin finished with six points and four assists in 18:39 of floor time. Steve Kerr tasked the six-time All-Defensive Team selection with guarding Wembanyama at times.
Holiday joins Scottie Pippen as the only two players in five decades of USA Basketball to win an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year twice.
It's an accomplishment that strengthens a case he's still building for his enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Further Reading
Here's How Celtics Trio Fared in Gold Medal Game vs. France
Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics
A Win is a Win, but Benching Jayson Tatum vs. Serbia a Stubborn Mistake
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player