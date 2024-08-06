Celtics Guard Returns, Will Start for Team USA vs. Brazil
After missing the United States men's basketball team's 104-83 victory against Puerto Rico, a win where Jayson Tatum registered the first double-double of his Olympic career, producing ten points and as many rebounds, Jrue Holiday returns and will start on Tuesday vs. Brazil.
The two-time All-Star missed Saturday's victory to cap group play due to an ankle injury.
Holiday will start alongside Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.
Besting Brazil would move Team USA, the top No. 1 overall seed in knockout play, two wins from capturing a gold medal.
Reaching the top of the podium would make Tatum the seventh player in five decades of USA men's Basketball to win an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year. Derrick White would, of course, join him in doing so. Holiday would accomplish that feat for the second time.
Further Reading
Anton Watson Shares Gonzaga's NBA Alums Message After Celtics Drafted Him
Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player