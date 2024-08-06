Inside The Celtics

Celtics Guard Returns, Will Start for Team USA vs. Brazil

Bobby Krivitsky

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Jrue Holiday (12) dribbles against South Sudan shooting guard Peter Jok (14) in the fourth quarter during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
After missing the United States men's basketball team's 104-83 victory against Puerto Rico, a win where Jayson Tatum registered the first double-double of his Olympic career, producing ten points and as many rebounds, Jrue Holiday returns and will start on Tuesday vs. Brazil.

The two-time All-Star missed Saturday's victory to cap group play due to an ankle injury.

Holiday will start alongside Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.

Besting Brazil would move Team USA, the top No. 1 overall seed in knockout play, two wins from capturing a gold medal.

Reaching the top of the podium would make Tatum the seventh player in five decades of USA men's Basketball to win an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year. Derrick White would, of course, join him in doing so. Holiday would accomplish that feat for the second time.

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

