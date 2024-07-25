Celtics Legend Shares Message He Sent to 2024 NBA Champions
After years of coming within arms reach of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, including finishing two wins shy of becoming champions in 2022, the Celtics broke through to Banner 18.
They paired the most talented top six in the Association with a selfless approach aided by Boston's core being at a stage in their careers where they had accrued individual accolades and inked lucrative contracts.
The result was a dominant 2023-24 campaign, finishing the regular season 64-18. In the playoffs, the Celtics steamrolled their way to a 16-3 record, registering the highest postseason winning percentage in franchise history (83.3 percent).
That mark likely only would've sustained a minimal hit had their opponents had better fortune on the health front. But that's an essential ingredient to championship success, and this year's title team had to overcome operating without Kristaps Porzingis, an offensive safety valve and rim-protecting anchor, for most of the playoffs.
In reaching the summit for the 18th time, Boston broke its tie with the Lakers, moving back into sole possession of the most NBA titles in league history.
It's an accomplishment that six-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy hopes the Celtics' latest team to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy takes as much pride in as he does.
"I just said, 'Job well done,'" Cousy shared with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix about his message to the team after its championship-clinching victory. "But I hope you appreciate the legacy that you represent. One of the things I'm most proud about is that we started a unit. Red Auerbach and I were the first; we stuck together. Then (we) got a guy named Bill Russell in 1956, and (we) finally rang the bell and won. That unit went on to win 11 freaking times. If you want to talk legacy, the Yankees, Green Bay [Packers], (and) Montreal [Canadiens], they all have great legacies. None of them like the Celtics."
And with the franchise spending to keep as much of its title-winning team intact, even while preparing for a transition in ownership, with Jayson Tatum entering the peak of his powers, Jaylen Brown using his Olympic snub as motivation, and eight rotation members from last year under contract for multiple seasons, which will help preserve the team's selfless culture, the hope is that Boston will spend the coming campaigns further separating itself from the most decorated organization's in sports.
