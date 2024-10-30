Celtics Legends Reflect on Their Experience at Boston's Championship Ceremony
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce reflected on the Boston Celtics' championship ring ceremony and the raising of Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters last week while recording what viewers must know before clicking on the following link, is an expletive-filled episode of the Ticket and Truth Podcast.
“That was dope,” said Pierce. “I was so happy for the young fellas, and the crazy part about it, they just now entering their prime. They look scary dog.”
Garnett continued to detail what the night and feeling meant for the city. They knew the desperation for that 18th Banner knowing their 16-year drought since the Hall of Fame duo did it. They’ve been so close and at the brink for this championship since Pierce and Garnett were still at the helm. Also, by the side of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown carrying the tradition of a storied franchise, cementing themselves as all-time great Celtics.
“To see how it all started, where it all got curated, and wanted down the journey,” Garnett said. “Being able to be back in Boston is always spirited. Caught up with Ray (Allen), caught up with Leon (Powe), Leon was fresh in his champagne pink, wasn’t he? Man, it was great to see everybody, and then you come out and slap them? Man, Tatum was making that [expletive] look easy.”
Pierce also acknowledged how the Celtics continue to look like one of the best teams ever built. An unstoppable system with displays of nothing short of a potential dynasty.
“I love the way they was moving the ball, it looked like a well-oiled machine,” Pierce added. “Like, no drop off.”
At 4-0, Boston remains a juggernaut. And the Celtics don’t even have Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup yet.