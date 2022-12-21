Celtics May Not be at Full Strength as They Take on Pacers on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics are set to take the court Wednesday but they may not be at full strength.

Boston is looking to snap out of its first funk of the 2022-23 season, but maybe without the services of starting point guard Marcus Smart as it takes on the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.

Smart currently is dealing with a non-COVID illness and the team is listing the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year as questionable for Boston's tilt with Indiana.

The Celtics have been no stranger to players missing games so far this season. Although they have been extremely successful, Boston hasn't been at full strength. The Celtics recently got Robert Williams back in the lineup but had missed him for the team's first 29 games. Boston also has missed Smart for three games and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon have missed time as well.

Smart last missed a game when Boston took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Dec. 4.

The Celtics will take on the Pacers at TD Garden looking to snap their two-game losing streak with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

