Celtics React to Injury That May Sideline Kristaps Porzingis for NBA Finals
While Kristaps Porzingis walked through the American Airlines Center without a limp on Tuesday, right before it was the Celtics' turn to speak at media day, the team released an update on the seven-foot-three center that's cause for concern.
Per the Celtics, Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum, allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg.
The injury occurred late in the third quarter of Boston's 105-98 Game 2 victory vs. the Mavericks. The ailment is unrelated to the soleus strain in his right calf that sidelined him for 38 days and 10 games before returning for the NBA Finals.
After consultation with numerous specialists regarding this rare injury, his availability for upcoming games will be determined day-to-day.
For his part, Porzingis, sporting a sleeve on his left ankle on Tuesday, wasn't limping and appeared to be in good spirits.
"I have to be (optimistic)," said the Latvian native. "I'll do everything I have to be out there for Game 3, but (the) medical staff will make final decisions."
The former All-Star has relished what's not only his first chance to play in the NBA Finals but his first opportunity to suit up past the first round in the postseason.
He came off the bench in Game 1 and provided the spark that ignited a 22-5 run to close the opening quarter, helping the Celtics build a lead that grew as large as 29.
He finished Boston's 107-89 series-opening victory with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Porzingis became the fourth player since the 1970-71 season (when starters were first tracked in the box score) to score at least 20 points off the bench in his first NBA Finals appearance.
He followed that up with 12 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes in the C's 105-98 Game 2 win on Sunday.
As he deals with an injury that, per the National Library of Medicine, according to a 2006 study, there were only 32 documented cases of a dislocated posterior tibial tendon in all of English literature, Joe Mazzulla conveyed the following on the situation.
"He's doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow," voiced Boston's bench boss. "It's a serious injury. At the end of the day, our team and the medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations.
"We've taken the decision to play out of his hands because (of) the importance of him. He's going to do everything (he) can to play. We're going to leave it up to our medical team."
If Porzingis is unavailable, the Celtics will again lean even more on Al Horford.
In the ten games after Boston's starting center left the lineup, the former Florida Gator averaged 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 32 minutes.
In the Eastern Conference Finals, Horford generated 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and a steal per game in 34.7 minutes. He also converted on nearly 40% of the seven threes he hoisted per contest.
"You know, just continuing to do anything I can to impact winning," Horford told Inside The Celtics after helping his team rally for a 105-102 victory to complete a series sweep of the Pacers, about how he's responded to Porzingis's absence and what it's required of him.
"That's always been my focus: trying to help the team in different ways defensively (and) offensively. If I have to shoot the ball because that's what's called of me, that's what I'm going to do. If I have to pass it, like tonight, I felt like I had to distribute a little more and make sure that I got the ball in other guys' hands. For me, it's whatever it takes. I really just want to win. And we have a group that it's that way as well, and it just makes everything so easy for us."
Horford, who has already cemented a winning legacy even without the elusive NBA title he's two wins from capturing, is producing 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a block per game in the NBA Finals. He's also knocking down 50% of the six threes he's attempting.
While ready for the challenge of again shouldering a heavier burden in Porzingis' absence, the 16-year veteran expressed on Tuesday, "Anything that he can give us, we'll appreciate it."
But if Boston must call on individuals like Xavier Tillman Sr., Luke Kornet, and Oshae Brissett, who may not all get opportunities in the Finals but have stepped up when needed in the previous rounds, Horford stated to Inside The Celtics, "I don't know what's gonna happen with KP. I know he's gonna do everything he can to be out here with us, but yeah, our guys are; our guys are ready. There's nothing to be said. Our guys are ready if their name is called."
But Porzingis, who the Celtics list as questionable for Game 3 in Dallas due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, isn't ready to take in that matchup as a spectator, "living by those words" he voiced on Sunday, stating: "I will die out there."