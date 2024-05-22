Celtics React to Jaylen Brown's Game 1 Heroics: 'It's Going Up and It's Going In'
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics picked up a 133-128 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jaylen Brown proved to be the hero of the match. With 5.7 seconds remaining in regulation, the three-time All-Star saved the game for the Celtics.
“I was just talking to myself, 'if I get this shot, it's going in,'" said Brown, unfazed by faring 0/3 from beyond the arc before burying that corner three to force overtime.
"I was telling myself the whole time, 'if you get it, it's going up, and it's going in.' I can create some space on their backside and was able to make a big-time play."
Teammate Jrue Holiday inbounded to Brown for the crucial shot. Per Inside The Celtics, Holiday expressed of the sequence: “Saw Jaylen wide open. Sometimes, plays like that, it’s kind of hard to see both sides, but saw one side, looked at the other side, and Jaylen was wide open. It was a great shot, he pretty much did everything.”
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised both Brown and Derrick White for their execution during the play.
“Yeah, it was a great, well-executed play by the guys. You just create, kind of, indecision. We were able to maintain it. And I thought D-White set a great screen, I thought Jaylen had a great foul. Great pass, great shot. So, just a well-executed play by the guys. Good situational awareness, situational execution.”
While Brown helped stake the Celtics to a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, the challenge now becomes trying to win Game 2 for the first time this postseason and take a 2-0 advantage to Indiana.
"We got to be able to channel our emotions and move on to the next and get ready for Game 2," stated Brown of Boston's next test, which will tip off on Thursday night at 8:00 EST at TD Garden.
