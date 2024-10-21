Celtics React to Lonnie Walker IV Getting Waived: 'All you can Ask For'
The Boston Celtics waived Lonnie Walker IV on Saturday.
With a historically high payroll, Walker earning the 15th roster spot and being signed to a standard contract would have resulted in a roughly $10 million tax hit for the reigning NBA champions.
Walker averaged 7.3 points in 16.4 minutes in the preseason, after a slow start when Boston’s exhibition play began in Abu Dhabi. The guard could remain with the Celtics and join their G League affiliate in Maine if another NBA team doesn't sign the six-year veteran.
With how limited Boston is in terms of financial flexibility, and how deep the team already is with plenty of player development pieces entering the scene, Walker not making the team was not an indictment on his ability.
“He had a great training camp,” said Joe Mazzulla after Friday's practice at the Auerbach Center. “I liked his attitude. I like his work ethic. I thought he really got acclimated to our defensive system, and I thought he really worked to study the offensive system and how to fit into that. He took advantage of the time that he had, and that's really all you can ask for.”
“You can tell that he’s got a lot of passion,” said Derrick White. He and Walker have been close since the two played together for the San Antonio Spurs. That includes Walker being at White’s wedding.
“That’s my guy, obviously," stated White while discussing the Celtics' decision to waive Walker.
When asked if he has any advice for Walker as he navigates the next chapter of his career, potentially working through Maine, White quipped: "I talk to him too much, I think.”
Luke Kornet, now potentially looking at a starting role at center, at times, especially while Kristaps Porzingis is out, also discussed Boston's decision to waive Walker.
“I love Lonnie," said Kornet. "He’s a great player. His energy, joy, and passion and connection… he’s been great to have around. A joy to play with and a joy to work with.”
The Celtics could save money by signing Walker to a standard contract later in the season, rather than right out of camp. Of course, that depends on whether another NBA team scoops him up first.