Celtics React to Lonnie Walker IV's Start to Training Camp: 'A Matter of Time'
The Celtics are leaning heavily on continuity as they attempt to become the first team since the 2017-18 Warriors to win consecutive NBA titles. However, Lonnie Walker IV is one of the newcomers who could help that cause.
That's if the former first-round pick earns a roster spot in Boston. He joined the reigning champions on an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he's fighting for his agreement to get converted into a standard contract.
"Honestly, going into the offseason, I was hopeful that there was a possibility of getting a guaranteed contract or something of that nature. I feel like I have earned that," Walker told Boston Celtics on SI.
"It's never on your time. It's on God's time. So, for the most part, I didn't have an expectation. I leave it all up to God. I'm gonna work my tail off on the court every single day, consistently, and however the chips may fall, the chips fall.
"But for the most part, I'm not too worried about the things that I can't control. I can control being on the court, being the best of my capability, and being my best self for my teammates. Sooner or later, the opportunity has to meet the preparation."
Walker averaged 9.7 points and knocked down 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of floor time across 58 games with the Nets last season. Furthermore, he shot 44.4 percent from the corners and 39.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in the 2023-24 campaign, per NBA.com.
However, understanding how many offensive weapons the Celtics have at their disposal, the six-year veteran is eager to showcase his ability to make an impact in more ways than as a scorer.
"We've got JB, you got JT, you got KP, you got a plethora of great offensive players, so how can you implement yourself as far as rebounding, defensive tenacity, being tenacious on the defensive side, so I'm really just trying my best to mimic how Jrue (Holiday) and Derrick (White) play the game," he voiced after the team's first training camp practice.
On the heels of Sunday's session, White conveyed the following to Boston Celtics on SI about Walker acclimating to their system and picking up what's asked of him.
"Hell of an athlete. A guy that wants to learn and wants to grow," White said of his former Spurs teammate. "(He has) a great attitude every day. (He) comes in, and he's competing, he's learning, and it's been nice reconnecting with him, like the old days."
When asked about the value of having a few new faces who can help with the pursuit of Banner 19, Al Horford told reporters, "(With) the way that they prepare, it's just a matter of time before they get their chance and they show what they can do."
While the Celtics' $196.6 million payroll and the franchise being $7.6 million over the second apron may get in the way of Walker making their opening-night roster, the six-foot-four guard shared earlier this week that he's willing to suit up for their G League affiliate in Maine if that's what the situation calls for.
"Honestly, I'm perfectly fine with that," voiced the former Miami Hurricanes star. "As a man, you've got to take it on the chin; you've got to continue to work; you've got to continue to be prepared and just be ready. I think I'm mentally prepared for almost any outcome that may pop up."
But with the Celtics about to depart for a two-tilt mini-series against the Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4 and 6, Walker's first chance to prove his worth to the organization in game-action could come soon.
Boston and the rest of the league know what he brings to the table. However, the preseason, starting with those two matchups vs. Denver, is his chance to persuade a team, whether the Celtics or one of the Association's other 29 members, to sign him to a standard contract.
