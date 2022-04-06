Celtics Release Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Matchup vs. Bulls

The Celtics released a lengthy injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Jaylen Brown is probable due to right knee tendinopathy. The same applies to Jayson Tatum. As a result of lower back soreness, Al Horford has the same designation.

Juwan Morgan has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the game. Due to a right ankle sprain, Nik Stauskas is also out. And, of course, Robert Williams is recovering from a left knee meniscal tear with the hope being the Celtics advance to the second round of the playoffs, and he rejoins the lineup.

As for Chicago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Zach LaVine (left knee) is out for the Bulls game against the Bucks Tuesday night.

Chicago took an even worse hit when The Athletic's Shams Charania, among others, reported Lonzo Ball, who's rehabbing from meniscus surgery, is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Bulls is at 8:00 ET.

