Celtics Reportedly Express Interest in Acquiring Malik Beasley

According to NBA insider Jordan Schultz, Malik Beasley, a career 38.3 percent three-point shooter and currently a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is a player drawing interest from the Boston Celtics.

Beasley's a high-volume three-point shooter, on average, typically taking about half of his shots from beyond the arc. He's now in his eighth season, and that's been true in each of the last five campaigns.

He's on track to do so again this season, hoisting 11.6 field goal attempts per game and launching 8.3 of them from beyond the arc. However, his three-point shooting percentage has dropped from 39.9 percent in 2020-21 and 42.6 percent the year before it to 36.2 percent this season.

According to NBA.com, he's taking 5.5 threes from above the break, and he's knocking them down at a 36.1 percent clip. He's even more effective from the left corner. Granted, he typically takes fewer shots from there, averaging 1.6 per game. But the 40.5 percent rate he converts them at ranks third among players hoisting at least 1.4 attempts from the left corner.

In total, Beasley's averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game over 54 contests. He's in the second year of a four-year pact that comes with a $14.5 million cap hit this season, rises to $15.6 million next year, and comes with a $16.5 million team option for the 2023-24 campaign, per Spotrac.

The Celtics could use most of the $17.1 million trade exception they created in the sign-and-trade that sent Evan Fournier to the Knicks to absorb Beasley's $14.5 million cap figure for this season. Doing so would mean he doesn't add to their cap and luxury tax liabilities.

According to Darren Wolfson of KSOP, the Timberwolves discussed including Beasley in a package that would bring Marcus Smart to Minnesota.

For the Celtics, that seems ill-advised. Smart is playing arguably the best basketball of his career right now, and it's played a significant role in Boston's turnaround, increasing the unlikelihood of the Celtics parting with him before the end of the trade deadline. Whether that brings Boston's pursuit of Beasley to a dead-end remains to be seen.

