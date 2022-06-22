Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics are among a handful of playoff teams -- and the Lakers -- interested in acquiring veteran forward Nicolas Batum.

As Haynes reports, Batum is declining his $3.3 million player option to enter free agency. However, the expectation is he re-signs with the Clippers.

The 33-year-old rejuvenated his career in Los Angeles these last two years. This season, he averaged 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while knocking down 40 percent of the 4.6 threes he launched. He's also a more effective facilitator than his 1.7 assists per game reflect. It comes more in the form of secondary playmaking.

Batum's high basketball IQ has also served him well defensively as he approaches his mid-30s. And standing six-foot-eight with a seven-foot wingspan, he offers defensive versatility. He's coming off a campaign where he averaged a steal per game for the second season in a row. He also generated 2.1 defensive win shares and a defensive box plus-minus rating of 1.8.

He'd fit well within the Celtics' construct on both ends of the court, and he's in their price range, but as Haynes reported, it's unlikely he leaves the Clippers.

