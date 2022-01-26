Skip to main content
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Daniel Theis Reunion

Daniel Theis is averaging 8.4 points and five rebounds for a Rockets team that at 14-34 has the third-worst record in the NBA.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics have reached out to the Houston Rockets regarding the cost to bring back center Daniel Theis.

Scotto: I’ve heard Daniel Theis is a name the Celtics called and did some due diligence on, though I think he’s less likely to end up there following the trade of Juancho Hernangomez because his salary could’ve been used to facilitate a potential trade, and Boston is seeking to remain under the tax.

At 14-34, the Rockets are in last place in the West and have the third-worst record in the NBA, outpacing only the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

As Houston, who's rebuilding, has gotten healthy, Theis, among other veterans on the team that could be on the move by the Feb. 10 trade deadline, has fallen out of the rotation.

Theis started in 21 of the 26 games he's played this season, but he's missed the Rockets' last four matchups, and he came off the bench in the previous two. He's averaging 8.4 points and five rebounds in 22.5 minutes per contest.

The four-year veteran, who turns 30 on Apr. 4, joined Houston on a four-year, $35.6 million contract. This season, Theis is earning $8.3 million. He has a guaranteed deal through the 2023-24 campaign for an average of about $8.7 million. After that, there's a club option worth $9.5 million for the 2024-25 season.

Theis is an upgrade over Enes Freedom, but the Celtics could find a less expensive option to check that box. Furthermore, the team would be more dynamic if backing up Robert Williams was someone better suited to defend big-bodied centers than the six-foot-eight, 245-pound Theis.

