Celtics Rival Receives Devastating Injury News on Star Center
In this author's opinion, the Knicks represent the top external threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
New York surrendered a treasure chest of draft capital to acquire Mikal Bridges, sending the Nets four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and a top-four protected first-round selection via the Bucks in 2025.
The Knicks also pulled off a blockbuster trade shortly before training camp, bringing Karl-Anthony Towns to the "Big Apple."
"I mean, all teams have tried to make roster moves to get better," said Joe Mazzulla when asked for his thoughts on a conference rival continuing to load up its roster, aiming to dethrone the reigning champions. "Karl-Anthony Towns is a great player. They're a great team. We got to focus on us, and we got to get better every day."
His answer was on par with answers from a Celtics team whose reaction to New York adding Towns was a testament to the mantra they adopted entering the 2023-24 campaign. It's one that helped them ascend to the NBA summit.
As Boston continues focusing on how to better itself, the Knicks are dealing with unfortunate news on the health front.
According to now ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Mitchell Robinson will miss the remainder of the calendar year as he recovers from foot surgery.
Yaron Weitzman reported in September that Robinson had not fully recovered from his foot surgery in May and would not be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign.
The seven-foot center suffered a stress injury to his left foot in the playoffs. That came a few months after a December surgery on the same foot to address a stress fracture.
Fortunately for the Knicks, they still have Towns and re-signed Precious Achiuwa this offseason.
When Robinson returns, he can help New York in the front court but also represents a potentially valuable trade chip. His durability will impact offers for him, but his $14.3 million salary for his age 26 season while being under contract for slightly under $13 million for the 2025-26 campaign could go towards the next significant swing taken by the Knicks.