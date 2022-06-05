Celtics' Robert Williams Available for Game 2 of NBA Finals; Warriors' Andre Iguodala Out

The Celtics have officially upgraded Robert Williams from questionable to available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Williams is dealing with left knee soreness. But in Game 1, after a few days between the Eastern Conference Finals and the start of this series, the Timelord logged 24 minutes, registering eight points, six rebounds, and a game-high four blocks.

As for the Warriors, Andre Iguodala is out for Game 2. When addressing it during his pregame media availability, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said: “His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon. And so, he’ll be out tonight." Kerr added Iguodala remains day-to-day moving forward.

Kerr also “anticipates” Gary Payton II playing in Game 2. Saturday, Payton II expressed: “I’m available. Ready to go. Just waiting on the call.” He also said there’s no discomfort in his elbow, stating: “I try to tell (Steve Kerr) I’m ready every day.”

Payton II fractured his left elbow about a month ago when Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies delivered a hard hit while Payton II was in the air.

