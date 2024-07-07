Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Anton Watson spent the draft with his friends and family at the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane, Washington. The former Gonzaga star saw the Celtics cap the first round by selecting Baylor Scheierman, a six-foot-six sharpshooter from Creighton.
When the second round started a day later, he watched anxiously as other prospects from his draft class heard their name called. As players came off the board in the mid-40s, per Cole Forsman of Gonzaga Nation, Watson admitted, “It started getting a little tense in there."
But when Boston came on the clock at pick No. 54, Watson's wait was over.
“It was just a special moment,” expressed Watson. “I've never seen my dad cry like that. First time ever, really. And yeah, (my family and friends) were just all super proud of me. Just to be in that moment and have all of them support me, support what I've done throughout my whole life and career. They knew I was ready to be in that position, so it was just kind of full circle and I just took it all in.”
The six-foot-eight forward said that the Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, told him during his pre-draft workouts in Boston that "he had his eye on me and he kind of told me, he likes me a lot, likes GU and knows what I bring to the team," shared Watson. He also noted that Stevens enjoys watching the former Bulldog showcase his versatility on the defensive end of the court, including his ability to switch onto big men in the post.
At the offensive end, Watson makes an impact off the ball as a savvy cutter and finishes effectively at the rim. He also made 41.2% of his threes last season, but he only averaged 1.5 attempts from beyond the arc. However, there's reason to believe in him continuing to shoot well from three-point range at a higher volume.
As Stevens made clear as he discussed Boston's rookie class after the draft concluded, he wants Watson to "let it fly."
“He has confidence in my shot," said Watson. "That was huge, hearing it from him … he wants me to let it fly. So, in these workouts, I've been shooting a lot of threes, you know, letting it fly. Once it comes to the game, I think he wants to see me do that and build that confidence.”
While achieving one's dream of getting drafted into the NBA is a life-changing moment, for the six-foot-eight forward, who went 130-19 in his collegiate career and helped lead Gonzaga to a national championship appearance, getting drafted by the reigning champions, with a chance to aid in providing Banner 18 with more company in the TD Garden rafters, made his night that much more special.
"It's a winning culture with the Celtics," expressed Watson. "I think everyone knows that. I think they want me to come in and try to produce like right away. Develop as a player, develop in the league, and you know, what I do best is win games."
The first chance to see Watson suit up for the Celtics is at Summer League on Saturday, Jul. 13, against the Heat.
