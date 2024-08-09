Inside The Celtics

Celtics to Host Rivalry Clash on Christmas

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a dunk as Philadelphia 76ers forward Darius Bazley (25) and guard Ricky Council IV (16) look on during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a dunk as Philadelphia 76ers forward Darius Bazley (25) and guard Ricky Council IV (16) look on during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Christmas is the marquee date on the NBA's regular season calendar. Last year, the Celtics squared off against the Lakers in a matchup showcasing one of the most iconic rivalries in sports. Boston won that game 126-115 in Tinseltown.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the reigning NBA champions will play the role of host next Christmas. The Celtics will reportedly welcome the 76ers to TD Garden.

After acquiring Paul George, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson, re-signing Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry, and adding former Duke Blue Devil Jared McCain in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, Philadelphia's fortified roster makes the Sixers one of Boston's top threats in the Eastern Conference.

Per Charania, the rest of this year's Christmas slate is as follows:

Spurs at Knicks

Timberwolves at Mavericks

Lakers at Warriors

Nuggets at Suns

