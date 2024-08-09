Celtics to Host Rivalry Clash on Christmas
Christmas is the marquee date on the NBA's regular season calendar. Last year, the Celtics squared off against the Lakers in a matchup showcasing one of the most iconic rivalries in sports. Boston won that game 126-115 in Tinseltown.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the reigning NBA champions will play the role of host next Christmas. The Celtics will reportedly welcome the 76ers to TD Garden.
After acquiring Paul George, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson, re-signing Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry, and adding former Duke Blue Devil Jared McCain in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, Philadelphia's fortified roster makes the Sixers one of Boston's top threats in the Eastern Conference.
Per Charania, the rest of this year's Christmas slate is as follows:
Spurs at Knicks
Timberwolves at Mavericks
Lakers at Warriors
Nuggets at Suns
