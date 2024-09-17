Celtics Sign 7-1 Center with NBA Experience to Exhibit 10 Deal
Last week, the Celtics signed Jordan Schakel to an Exhibit 10 deal, filling their final offseason roster spot. They then waived him, creating room to add a 21st team member again.
Schakel, who suited up for the franchise's G League affiliate in Maine last year, will receive a $77.5 thousand bonus if he spends at least 60 days with them, which seems likely to happen.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Boston's 21st offseason roster spot is now occupied by Dmytro Skapintsev, who the team has signed to an Exhibit 10 deal.
The seven-foot-one center spent the last two seasons with the New York Knicks G League affiliate in Westchester. He averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 blocks last year.
He also generated 13 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game while suiting up for the Knicks at Summer League. Skapintsev shot nearly 70 percent from the field and converted on 18-23 free throws in a productive trip to Las Vegas.
Like Schakel, there's a good chance the 26-year-old from Ukraine, who appeared in two tilts with New York last season, will play for the Maine Celtics in the upcoming campaign.
Further Reading
Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over
Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More
Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics
Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics
Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency
Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience
Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange
Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player