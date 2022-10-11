Celtics Sign Local Star

The Celtics still have one more preseason game left before the 2022-23 campaign officially begins. Boston concludes exhibition play in Montreal on Friday against the Raptors. With Tuesday's opening night matchup against the Sixers around the corner, the preseason finale will belong to those at the end of the rotation and fighting for an NBA roster spot.

It's a critical game for the likes of Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson. And due to an ankle injury that kept Luke Kornet out of the first two preseason contests, Friday's his only chance to play in the preseason. When Al Horford gets games off in the regular season, Kornet's in line for meaningful minutes.

But the Celtics could also stand to add more bodies for their preseason rematch with the Raptors. That's why they've signed A.J. Reeves to an Exhibit-10, as first reported by Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.

The Roxbury, MA, native is a six-foot-six guard who averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists for the Providence Friars last season. Reeves attended high school at Brimmer and May in Chestnut Hill, MA, where he was named Gatorade Massachusetts player of the year as a senior.

Reeves, who played for Boston's Summer League squad in Sin City, was at practice on Tuesday. His signing comes on the heels of the Celtics decision to waive Luka Samanic. Like Samanic, as Boston finalizes its roster for the regular season, Reeves is a logical choice to add to the Maine Celtics of the G League.

Further Reading

Danilo Gallinari Isn't Ruling Out Returning This Season, But His Focus is on Winning Each Day

Should the Celtics Trade for Jae Crowder?

Al Horford Discusses Celtics' Comradery and Welcoming Blake Griffin: 'He's one of us already'

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hornets Preseason Rematch

Here's What Stood Out from Celtics' 112-103 Win Over Hornets

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon's Playmaking

Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends